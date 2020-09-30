Bank of America Raises DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $5.50

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRH. Barclays raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.30. 20,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,698. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,653,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,199,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 174,386 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,692,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 453,423 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

