Bank of America Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $115.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 125.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

