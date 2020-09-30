Bank of America Increases IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $94.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.19.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. 13,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,005. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

