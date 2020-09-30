Banano (BAN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,446.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Banano has a market cap of $1.25 million and $14,446.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.01622223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,474,303 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.