Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $21.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

BLDP stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -79.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

