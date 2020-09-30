Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

AZRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.87.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Azure Power Global by 38.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth about $185,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth about $2,370,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

