Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a research report issued on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVNT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

