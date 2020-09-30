Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported GBX (3.74) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of AVCT opened at GBX 141.32 ($1.85) on Wednesday. Avacta Group has a 1 year low of GBX 12.62 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 215.36 ($2.81). The stock has a market cap of $354.22 million and a P/E ratio of -16.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.11.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

