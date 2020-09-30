Augur Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $14.39 or 0.00133297 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC, Upbit and Bitbns. During the last week, Augur has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $158.28 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00268125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.46 or 0.01616101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00176941 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bitbns, Bittrex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Koinex, Mercatox, Liqui, Crex24, ABCC, AirSwap, Bithumb, BitBay, Gatecoin, Poloniex, Livecoin, Kraken, Bitsane, Ethfinex, BX Thailand, Binance, Upbit, CoinTiger, HitBTC, GOPAX, ChaoEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

