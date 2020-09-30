AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $41.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

AUDC stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $946.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

