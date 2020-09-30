AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) versus Waste Management (OTCMKTS:WM) Head to Head Review

AU Min Africa PTY (OTCMKTS:GRYEF) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of AU Min Africa PTY shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Waste Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AU Min Africa PTY and Waste Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Min Africa PTY 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Management 1 6 8 0 2.47

Waste Management has a consensus target price of $114.46, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Waste Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waste Management is more favorable than AU Min Africa PTY.

Profitability

This table compares AU Min Africa PTY and Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A Waste Management 10.66% 25.84% 6.54%

Risk and Volatility

AU Min Africa PTY has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Management has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AU Min Africa PTY and Waste Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Min Africa PTY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waste Management $15.46 billion 3.10 $1.67 billion $4.40 25.78

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than AU Min Africa PTY.

Summary

Waste Management beats AU Min Africa PTY on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Min Africa PTY

AU Min Africa PTY, LTD. provides mining, exploration, development, processing, refining, and production services for precious metals, precious gems, and other minerals in South Africa and internationally. It offers its services in the areas of gold, silver, platinum (unrefined and refined), copper, diamond, amethyst, emerald, tsavorite, ruby, and palladium. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated 247 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 102 MRFs; and 314 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it offers fluorescent bulb and universal waste mail-back services through LampTracker program; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

