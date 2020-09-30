AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Gap Down to $40.02

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.02, but opened at $36.41. AtriCure shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 5,503 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Get AtriCure alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.71.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,809 shares in the company, valued at $912,270.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.