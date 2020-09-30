Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. 4,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.