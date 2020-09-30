Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post sales of $123.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.64 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $374.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $603.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.31 million to $680.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $989.46 million, with estimates ranging from $905.93 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.04 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%.

AHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AHT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 2,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

