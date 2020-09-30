Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.06

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.73. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 436,026 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Laurentian increased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$80.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

