Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARNA. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,300 shares of company stock worth $10,964,562 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

