Ardor Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, OKEx, HitBTC and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $51.25 million and $2.60 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005820 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Poloniex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, HitBTC, Upbit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.