ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal for the third quarter and 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company is reducing costs and expanding its advanced high strength steel product line under the Action 2020 program. ArcelorMittal’s efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. Further, the company is expanding its steel-making capacity. It also remains focused on shifting to high added value products, including automotive steel line. However, ArcelorMittal faces some challenges in the European market. The company is facing headwinds from weak demand and softening global economic growth. Further, global steel prices are witnessing weakness. Moreover, the steel industry is affected by global production overcapacity. Lower production and shipments are also impacting the company’s margins.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MT. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,159. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.10.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

