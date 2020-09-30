ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.81 ($16.25).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

