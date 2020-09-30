ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $0.97. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 67,239 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.69.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $64.32 million during the quarter.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.
