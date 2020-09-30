ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $0.97. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 67,239 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $64.32 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 316,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,387,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 336,894 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

