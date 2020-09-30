Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) PT Raised to $10.00 at Lake Street Capital

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $8,505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

