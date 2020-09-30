AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $123.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,775. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $112.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.90. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

