Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.67

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $4.48. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 15,474 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCI)

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

