Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.67. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 98 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $39.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 81.70% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Kent Mcgaughy, Jr. acquired 1,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,225,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,970 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 12.7% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 379,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 42,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

