AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.80

AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOWDF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $825.82 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.61.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

