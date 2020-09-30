Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

Shares of Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $3.82. Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 500 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69.

About Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

