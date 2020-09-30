Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:AYM opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.69. Anglesey Mining has a one year low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

