AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $278-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.48 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of ANGO opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.68. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 62.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $330,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,814.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

