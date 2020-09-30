Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target suggests a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $281.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 319,817 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 101,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

