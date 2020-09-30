AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $16.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,155. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $401.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $1,442,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth $765,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.