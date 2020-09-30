Analyzing Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX)

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mosaic and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic -12.92% -0.64% -0.31% Bioceres Crop Solutions 2.38% 7.31% 1.51%

71.6% of Mosaic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Mosaic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mosaic has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mosaic and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mosaic 0 9 10 0 2.53 Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mosaic currently has a consensus target price of $16.94, indicating a potential downside of 6.44%. Given Mosaic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mosaic is more favorable than Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mosaic and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic $8.91 billion 0.77 -$1.07 billion $0.19 95.32 Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.08 million 1.10 $3.19 million N/A N/A

Bioceres Crop Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mosaic.

Summary

Mosaic beats Bioceres Crop Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant, as well as fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It serves clients in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Libano, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres S.A.

