Analyzing Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) & First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

59.3% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $50.25 million 1.80 $9.33 million $1.22 9.74 First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 2.68 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Malvern Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 17.51% 5.98% 0.69% First Seacoast Bancorp 1.80% 0.55% 0.08%

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401k accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit capture banking, and mobile remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2018, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses. The company also provides various lending products comprising one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as acquisition, development, and land loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning to individuals. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices situated in Barrington, Durham, Portsmouth, and Rochester, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.