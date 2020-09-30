Analyzing Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) and Fluent (OTCMKTS:FLNT)

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) and Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and Credit One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -0.90% 0.33% 0.23% Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fluent and Credit One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fluent currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.85%. Given Fluent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fluent is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluent and Credit One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $281.68 million 0.69 -$1.75 million ($0.02) -127.00 Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Credit One Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluent.

Summary

Fluent beats Credit One Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc. provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as Cogint, Inc. and changed its name to Fluent, Inc. in April 2018. Fluent, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Credit One Financial Company Profile

Credit One Financial, Inc. operates through its subsidiary, CEM International Ltd., which operates as an advertising agent to place and handle advertising. The company was founded on September 24, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

