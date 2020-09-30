Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Target Price at $70.59

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.08.

TAL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE TAL opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7,480.48 and a beta of 0.14. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.64 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

