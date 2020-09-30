Analysts Set Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Target Price at $9.33

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 46,343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.04. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

