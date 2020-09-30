Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target at $16.33

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $873,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,966 shares in the company, valued at $837,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,291. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

INO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 82,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,065,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.47 and a beta of 1.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

