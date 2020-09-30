Analysts Set Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Price Target at €82.63

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €84.13 ($98.97).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of HEN3 stock traded up €1.58 ($1.86) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €89.34 ($105.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,788 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.43. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

