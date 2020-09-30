Analysts Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price at $36.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. 77,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,516,156. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 238,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in General Motors by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in General Motors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

