Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $409.32

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $409.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $421,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,287. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.77. 4,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $402.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $428.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

