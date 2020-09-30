Analysts Set Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) Target Price at GBX 1,266.07

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,266.07 ($16.54).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPG. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Compass Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($18.75) target price (down previously from GBX 1,585 ($20.71)) on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,221.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,194.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,113 ($27.61).

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

