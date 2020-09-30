Analysts Set Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) PT at GBX 192.29

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.29 ($2.51).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

CAPC stock opened at GBX 107.80 ($1.41) on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Lane purchased 79,050 shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £102,765 ($134,280.67).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.