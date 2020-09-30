Analysts Set 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Price Target at $165.33

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.34. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.