Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report sales of $500.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.70 million and the highest is $517.00 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $454.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. 54,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,852. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,127,000 after buying an additional 2,290,014 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,822.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,215,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,000 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,411,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

