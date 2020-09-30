Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post sales of $50.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.40 million and the lowest is $47.18 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $44.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $188.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $190.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $192.20 million, with estimates ranging from $182.20 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PGC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of PGC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $289.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,771 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

