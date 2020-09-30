Analysts Expect Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04.

CALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of CALA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. 1,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,249. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.90. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.