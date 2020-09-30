Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $7,272,841.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,570,000 after buying an additional 289,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,401,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,014,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after buying an additional 136,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.15. 7,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,559. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $295.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.95 and a 200 day moving average of $244.32.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.