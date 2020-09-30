Analysts Anticipate Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. Royal Dutch Shell posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Dutch Shell will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Dutch Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDS.A. Scotiabank began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE RDS.A traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,121,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,907. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $61.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

