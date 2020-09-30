Analysts Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Million

Analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) to announce $15.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.68 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $59.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.38 million to $59.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.24 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $86.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06).

Several analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE BLI traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.50. 2,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,184. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

