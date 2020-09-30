Analysts Anticipate RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. RealPage reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In related news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $127,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,689.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,402,650.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,158 shares of company stock worth $22,518,451 over the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealPage by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RealPage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.99. 12,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,506. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

