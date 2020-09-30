Analysts Anticipate Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Nike reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

NYSE NKE opened at $126.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $3,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,962 shares of company stock valued at $48,230,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter worth $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

